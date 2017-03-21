Most Electronics Banned In Carry-On Bags From Certain Flights To US From 8 Countries

WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork/AP) — The U.S. government is temporarily barring passengers on certain nonstop flights from eight Middle Eastern and North African countries from bringing larger electronics in carry-on luggage.

The ban, which seeks to bolster airline security, goes into effect on Tuesday for nonstop flights to the U.S. from airlines based in Egypt, Jordan, Kuwait, Morocco, Quatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates.

The policy applies to any electronics larger than a smartphone, including laptops, iPads, cameras and other electronics. It does not apply to any U.S. airlines.

Airlines have 96 hours, or four days, to comply, CBS2’s Janelle Burrell reported. It is unclear how long the ban will last.

devices must be checked

“There’s probably more flights coming from Middle East to New York and L.A. than any other airport,” airline expert Brian Sumers said. “We could see somewhere between three and seven a day that are affected by this ban.”

Officials say the new policy is based on intelligence developed overseas, although they say there is no specific threat.

“It’s going to be a mess over the next several days,” Sumer said.

On Tuesday, some regional airlines appeared unaware of the ban.

Egyptian officials at the Cairo International Airport say they have not received any instructions on banning passengers from bringing electronics on board direct flights to the U.S.

The officials say that a New York-bound EgyptAir flight departed on Tuesday and that passengers were allowed to take their laptops and other electronics on board in their carry-on luggage. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they are not authorized to talk to the media.

The United Arab Emirates’ national carrier says it has not changed its policies regarding electronics in aircraft cabins, suggesting it has not received new directives from American authorities.

Etihad Airways said in a statement on Tuesday that it will continue to work closely with American officials in the U.S. and at its base in Abu Dhabi, the Emirati capital, but for now its “policies have not changed.”

It says it will update passengers if travel guidelines are revised.

A spokesman for Royal Jordanian says the airliner has not yet started to enforce the new regulation.

Basel Kilani told The Associated Press that the airline is still awaiting formal instructions from the relevant U.S. departments, which could possibly come later on Tuesday.

Kilani says the new rules were not applied to Royal Jordanian’s direct flight that already departed on Tuesday from Jordan’s capital of Amman to New York.

A Royal Jordanian statement on Twitter late Monday was among the first to reveal the ban. Kilani says the airline later deleted the tweet, preferring to wait for written instructions from the United States.

And the Middle East’s biggest airline says it is not aware of any restrictions on electronics in aircraft cabins on U.S.-bound flights.

Dubai-based Emirates said on Tuesday that it would comply with any new operational or regulatory policies but it so far has “not received any notification of changes to cabin luggage restrictions on U.S. flights.”

The government-backed airline operates daily flights from Dubai International Airport to multiple American cities, including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago and Washington.

