SEE IT: Mets Minor-Leaguer’s Car Wrapped In Plastic After He Parks In Jacob DeGrom’s Spot

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBSNewYork) — Jacob deGrom hilariously made his point with plastic wrap.
After Mets minor-leaguer Kevin Kaczmarski parked in deGrom’s parking spot at the team’s spring training facility Monday, he returned to find his Ford Focus completely wrapped in plastic.
Mets pitcher Josh Smoker tweeted out a photo of the car with the message: “Word to the wise. Don’t Park in deGrom’s spot, @KevinKaz4.”
Kaczmarski, a 25-year-old outfielder who spent last season on the Single-A level, apparently was not too upset, responding to Smoker, “I’ll wear it lol.”
It’s unclear whether deGrom had some help in pulling off this epic prank.