Jerry Krause, Bulls’ GM During 1990s Dynasty, Dies At 77

CHICAGO (CBSNewYork/AP) — Jerry Krause, the Chicago Bulls’ general manager during their 1990s dynasty that saw them capture six NBA championships with Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen leading the way, has died. He was 77.

The Bulls confirmed his death on Tuesday.

A Chicago native, Krause took over as GM in 1985 and was responsible for surrounding Jordan with the pieces that would propel the team to two championship three-peats in the 1990s. He also hired Phil Jackson from the Continental Basketball Association as an assistant to Doug Collins and fired Collins in favor of Jackson following a run to the Eastern Conference finals in 1989.

He acquired Pippen in a 1987 draft-day trade and also selected Horace Grant — two key pieces of the powerhouse teams led by Jordan.

“The entire Bulls organization is deeply saddened by the passing of Jerry Krause,” Bulls chairman Jerry Reinsdorf said in a news release. “Jerry was one of the hardest working guys I have ever been around, and he was one of the best talent evaluators ever. Jerry played an integral role in our run of six championships in eight years. He truly was the architect of all our great teams in the ’90s. I would not have been elected to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame if it were not for Jerry. We will miss him tremendously, and we send our thoughts and prayers to his wife Thelma and the Krause family.”

In a statement, Jackson, now the Knicks’ president, said: “The news of Jerry Krause’s death is a sad day for the Chicago Bulls and the entire NBA community. He was a man determined to create a winning team in Chicago — his hometown. Jerry was known as the ‘The Sleuth’ for his secrecy, but it was no secret that he built the dynasty in Chicago. We, who were part of his vision in that run, remember him today.”

