Bronx Man Accused Of Attacking Man With Tire Iron At JFK Airport

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Bronx man faces several charges after he assaulted another man following a dispute inside John F. Kennedy International Airport, then fled the scene, Port Authority police say.
Security cameras near the baggage carousel inside Terminal 5 captured the attack, which happened around 8 a.m. Monday.
Port Authority police said 26-year-old Nathaneal Santana, of the Bronx, went after the 25-year-old victim with a tire iron. Santana then allegedly took off in a 2016 Hyundai Sonata before he was taken into custody in Queens.
Police said they found the tire iron in his car.
Santana was charged with assault, menacing, criminal possession of a weapon, resisting arrest and fleeing police.
The victim was taken to Jamaica Hospital where he was treated for cuts and bruises.