11 Journeyman Athletes Who Have Played In New York Or New Jersey

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Journeymen seem to be en vogue in New York.

The Giants have re-signed quarterback Josh Johnson (seven teams) and added wide receiver Brandon Marshall (joining his fifth team) while the Jets have signed quarterback Josh McCown (eight teams now).

Here’s a look at some the most traveled journeymen in the four major sports who have spent time on New York or New Jersey teams.

CHUCKY BROWN (12 teams)



In a 13-year career from 1989-2002, the New York native played for the Cavaliers, Lakers, Nets, Mavericks, Rockets, Suns, Bucks, Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, Spurs, Warriors and Kings. He won a world title with the Rockets in 1995.

JIM JACKSON (12 teams)



The swingman played 14 seasons in the NBA from 1992-2006. His list of teams: Mavericks, Nets, 76ers, Warriors, Trail Blazers, Hawks, Cavaliers, Heat, Kings, Rockets, Suns and Lakers.

TONY MASSENBURG (12 teams)



A teammate of Jackson’s on the 1996-97 Nets, Massenburg also played for the San Antonio Spurs, Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics, Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Clippers, Toronto Raptors, Philadelphia 76ers, the Grizzlies (both in Vancouver and Memphis), Houston Rockets, Utah Jazz and Sacramento Kings. He won an NBA title with the Spurs in 2005 — his final season.

OCTAVIO DOTEL (13 teams)



No major-league player has played for more teams than this hard-throwing righty, who started his career with the Mets and also briefly played for the Yankees. The Dominican pitcher’s best years came with the Houston Astros, and he won a World Series with the Cardinals in 2011. Dotel’s other teams during his 15-year career, which spanned from 1999 to 2013, were the A’s, Royals, Braves, White Sox, Pirates, Dodgers, Rockies, Blue Jays and Tigers.

MIKE MORGAN (12 teams)



The right-handed pitcher’s 22-year big-league career began in 1978 and ended in 2002. He played for the A’s, Yankees, Blue Jays, Mariners, Orioles, Dodgers, Cubs, Cardinals, Reds, Twins, Rangers and Diamondbacks. He was an All-Star with the Dodgers in 1991 and was a member of Arizona’s world championship team in 2001. In 1982, he went 7-11 for the Yankees.

RON VILLONE (12 teams)



In his 15-year career (1995-2009) the lefty pitched for Seattle, San Diego, Milwaukee, Cleveland, Cincinnati, Colorado, Houston, Pittsburgh, Florida, the Yankees, St. Louis and Washington.

MIKE SILLINGER (12 teams)



Sillinger owns the NHL record for most teams played for. In a career that spanned nearly two complete decades (1990-2009), the center skated for the Red Wings, Mighty Ducks, Canucks, Flyers, Lightning, Panthers, Senators, Blue Jackets, Coyotes, Blues and Predators before he finished his career with the Islanders. He enjoyed his best season points-wise (26 goals, 33 assists, 59 points) at age 35 with the Isles in 2006-07.

JIM DOWD (10 teams)



From 1991-08, Dowd played for the Devils, Canucks, Islanders, Flames, Oilers, Wild, Canadiens, Blackhawks, Avalanche and Flyers. The Brick, New Jersey, native played six seasons for his home state Devils, including winning the Stanley Cup in 1995.

DOMINIC MOORE (10 teams)



Now playing for the Boston Bruins, Moore is on his 10th team. In 12 NHL seasons, he also has played for the Rangers (twice), Penguins, Wild, Maple Leafs, Sabres, Panthers, Canadiens, Lightning and Sharks.

JOSH JOHNSON (7 teams)



If you include the preseasons he spent with the Jets and Ravens, Johnson has actually played for nine teams, although he has only seen regular-season action with three: the Buccaneers, Browns and Bengals. Currently vying to back up Eli Manning with the Giants, Johnson also has been a member of the 49ers, Colts and Bills.

JOSH McCOWN (8 teams)

McCown signed with the Jets, his eighth team, on Monday. The quarterback has previously played for Arizona, Detroit, Oakland, Carolina, Chicago, Tampa Bay and Cleveland. He actually has suited up for 10 different teams, when you count his preseasons with the Dolphins and 49ers.