American Kennel Club Names Labrador Retriever Most Popular Dog Breed Of 2016

March 21, 2017 9:46 AM
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — When it comes to popular pups, the Labrador Retriever leads the pack yet again.

The American Kennel Club announced the beloved dog breed as the most popular in the United States for the 26th year in the row.

The rankings for 2016 show Rottweilers are enjoying renewed favor, and bulldog breeds are holding their regained ground.

Some other breeds, including Siberian huskies and Australian shepherds, have been striding up the popularity ladder.

After Labs, the top five are German Shepherds, Golden Retrievers, Bulldogs and Beagles. Rounding out the top 10 are French Bulldogs, Poodles, Rottweilers, Yorkshire Terriers and Boxers.

The Rottweiler’s No. 8 ranking was its highest in almost 20 years.

Breeds at the bottom of the list included English Foxhounds, Norwegian Lundehunds and American Foxhounds.

The stats reflect puppies and other newly registered dogs in the AKC’s 189 recognized breeds. They don’t encompass mixed-breed dogs or such deliberate hybrids as Labradoodles and maltipoos.

