Norwalk Doctor’s Office Receptionist Accused Of Stealing Patient Credit Card, Check Information

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Norwalk police are searching for a woman accused of identity theft.
There are currently four arrest warrants for Rashel Williams, 35, police said.
Williams recently worked at a doctor’s office as a receptionist where she stole the credit card numbers and check information of patients, police said.
The arrest warrants charge Williams with larceny, ID theft, credit card fraud and forgery.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Detective Cisero at 203-854-3034 or dcisero@norwalkct.org.
Anonymous tips can be left with the Norwalk Police Tip Line at 203-854-3111, and anonymous internet tips can be sent to Norwalk Police.