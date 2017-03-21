NYPD: 2 Wanted In Violent Robbery Caught On Camera In The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are looking for two suspects who they say are wanted for a violent attack and robbery that was caught on camera in the Bronx.
It happened back on Feb. 23 outside of a deli on Andrews Avenue in the Morris Park section.
A 57-year-old had just walked out of the deli when another man came up from behind and punched the man in the face, knocking him to ground, police said.
That’s when a second man is seen flipping the victim over before taking the victim’s identification, a debit card and $80 in cash, according to police. The two men then fled.
The victim was taken to the hospital where he was treated and released.
Police have also released surveillance photos of the suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), visit www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.