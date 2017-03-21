Video Shows Suspect Harassing Woman In Queens

March 21, 2017 1:40 PM
Filed Under: harassment, Sunnyside

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The search is on for a man who police said harassed a woman in Queens.

Surveillance video shows the man follow the 28-year-old woman into an apartment building in Sunnyside around 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

He then pushed her against the wall and covered her mouth with his hand to stop her from screaming, police said.

The woman fought back and the suspect ran off, police said.

The woman was not injured and nothing was reported stolen.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CURRENT LISTINGS
CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia