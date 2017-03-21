Video Shows Suspect Harassing Woman In Queens

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The search is on for a man who police said harassed a woman in Queens.
Surveillance video shows the man follow the 28-year-old woman into an apartment building in Sunnyside around 12:30 a.m. Sunday.
He then pushed her against the wall and covered her mouth with his hand to stop her from screaming, police said.
The woman fought back and the suspect ran off, police said.
The woman was not injured and nothing was reported stolen.
Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.