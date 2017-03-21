Arrests Made After 2 Men Found Fatally Shot Inside Car Registered To ‘Real Housewives Of New Jersey’ Star

PATERSON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Paterson Police said two arrests have been made in connection with the deaths of two men who were found fatally shot in a car that belonged to a star from “The Real Housewives of New Jersey.”

Aaron Anderson, 27, and Antonio Vega, Jr., 25, were found dead in a burned-out white Audi last Friday on East 28th Street in Paterson.

According to police, the vehicle is registered to Kim DePaola, known on TV as “Kim D,” but it was used by her son, Chris Camisciolli.

Police said the victims had dropped Camisciolli off at the airport Thursday night. Hours later, they were found shot inside the car.

Anderson’s mother said she doesn’t know what led to the violence.

“I have no idea, there are so many stories going around, I don’t know what the truth is,” Michele Ryerson said.

The suspects, identified as 26-year-old Clarence Williams and 28-year-old Gerry Thomas, are currently being held at the Passaic County jail, police said.

“Late last night the detectives working on this investigation were following up on various leads, I can’t get into the detail of what exactly it was that they were following up on, but they got enough information that developed probable cause that both Clarence Williams and Gerry Thomas were the actors in the murder and then setting the vehicle on fire,” Paterson Police Capt. Richard Reyes told 1010 WINS.

Both suspects are from Paterson.

They are charged with murder, conspiracy to commit felony murder, arson, robbery and possession of a firearm for an unlawful purpose.