Search On For Suspect Who Shot At House, Struck Sleeping Woman In Jamaica, Queens

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police Tuesday night were searching for a suspect who shot at a house and struck a woman in the leg as she slept in her Jamaica, Queens home this past weekend.
The 27-year-old woman was shot once in her right leg as she slept in a home near 171st Street and 105th Avenue in Queens around 11:20 p.m. this past Saturday, police said.
Police sources told CBS2 the woman was in bed when she heard glass shattering and felt pain. She suffered a graze wound to her right ankle and was treated and released from NYC Health + Hospitals/Jamaica, police said.
The woman told police she did not have any no problems with anyone in the area and did not know why of if she was the actual target, sources said.
Police found five 9mm shell casings on the sidewalk outside the home, and there were four bullet holes in the woman’s window, sources said. No one else was injured.
The suspect was seen on surveillance video firing a shot, leaving the home, and running off in an unknown direction, police said. He was wearing a gray hoodie, gray pants and black sneakers, police said.
