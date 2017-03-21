Police: Stabbing Victim Dies After Walking Into NYPD Station

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — A 66-year-old man who sought help at a police station after being stabbed has died.
Police said he was stabbed in the chest and back during a confrontation with another man on the corner of West 36th Street and Ninth Avenue around 11:30 p.m. Monday.
He walked into the nearby Midtown South police station on West 35th Street for help, police said.
The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.
No arrests have been made.
Investigators believe the man knew his attacker.
An investigation is continuing.
