Man Arrested In Connection With Death Of 1-Year-Old Girl On Staten Island

NEW YORK(CBSNewYork) — A 1-year-old girl was dead, and a man was in police custody on Tuesday night.
The girl was found unconscious in her Midland Beach home on Monday. She had tripped, fell, and hit her head several days earlier, according to her mother.
Neighbors told 1010 WINS’ Al Jones that the man in custody was the girl’s father.
The mother claimed she found the girl unconscious inside of a pack and play on Monday morning. She apparently hit her head on Friday, and became lethargic over the weekend.
The girl was pronounced dead at Staten Island University Hospital.
Police said there had been child abuse complaints at the home in the past. Those complaints reportedly stemmed from complaints of alleged drug use and inadequate supervision.
Police said that family members told them there hadn’t been heat inside the home since November.