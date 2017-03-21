Telephone Threat Prompts Evacuation Of New Jersey Temple, School

LIVINGSTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A New Jersey temple and school were evacuated after receiving a telephone threat.
Temple Beth Shalom and an adjoining school in Livingston were evacuated after the threat was received just before 11 a.m. Tuesday.
Multiple units from the Essex County Sherrif’s Department and Livingston Police Department, including the K-9 and bomb squad units, responded to the scene.
According to the Anti-Defamation League, there have been more than 150 threats this year against Jewish institutions in 37 states and two Canadian provinces.
Stay with CBSNewYork.com for more as this story develops…