Orange County School Creates Special Video For 5-Year-Old Girl Fighting Leukemia

CENTRAL VALLEY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — There was a spectacular show of support Tuesday for a little girl fighting a rare form of leukemia.

A community in Orange County wanted to lift her spirits and surprised her with an elaborate YouTube video.

As CBS2’s Jessica Borg reported, through the doors of Smith Cove Elementary School was a journey of hope. Hundreds of teachers, students and parents from the Monroe-Woodbury Central school district were singing and dancing in a homemade video, dressing up as trolls from Kelsey Berger’s favorite movie.

“It made Kelsey happy,” one little girl said.

The 5-year-old is battling a rare form of childhood leukemia. She was diagnosed last month, a shock to her brother, mother and father, who’s the principal of the school.

Cathy and Jake Gardner work there and organized the filming.

“Everyone just wanted to do their part to make sweet little Kelsey smiled and provide a distraction for her,” Cathy said.

Kelsey is currently in the hospital undergoing chemotherapy treatments. Her parents told Borg they are praying she will be eligible for a bone marrow transplant. The good news is, they said her hospital has cord blood donors that are top matches.

Her supporters are called Kelsey’s Krusaders.

Jake Gardner shot the elaborate video with his smartphone after only two rehearsals.

The studio that made the movie “Trolls,” Dreamworks Animation, gave them permission to use Kelsey’s favorite up-beat songs.

“I’ve got to tell you, everybody just did a fantastic job,” Jake said.

The best part? It was a total surprise to Principal Berger and his daughter.

“When he saw it, he said it was probably the most amazing act of kindness that anyone had ever done for him or his family,” assistant principal Christine Ricker said.

“We all believe she’s going to get through this,” the school’s librarian added.

So far, almost $116,000 have been raised in donations to help with her medical expenses.