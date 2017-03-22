Boomer & Carton: Jerry Gets It Done, As Only Jerry Can

March 22, 2017 6:02 AM
Bobby Dwyer, Boomer & Carton, Jerry Recco

Jerry got in a groove Wednesday morning. It’s efforts like this one that have helped earn him the “update maven” moniker.

Recco bounced all around the world of sports, including recapping a tremendous overtime thriller between the Rangers and Devils on Tuesday night at “The Rock,” plus a buzzer-beater in Brooklyn.

Yes, the lowly Nets won.

He also got into the World Baseball Classic, as the United States advanced to the championship game for the first time in tournament history.

There was all that and a lot more. Please check out Jerry’s latest stab at greatness.

