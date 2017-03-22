Boomer & Carton Podcast & MOTD: March 22, 2017

Wednesday’s highly anticipated “Moment of the Day” focused on the Yankees’ void at shortstop and penguins, which are apparently “everywhere.”
Despite Craig’s cries, injured Didi Gregorius’ replacement will not be prized prospect Gleyber Torres. Also, LeBron James feels like he is being picked on, and the Jets apparently like Mitchell “Don’t Call Me Mitch” Trubisky. All three were big talking points during the “hump day” edition of the show.
The guys also discussed Boomer leaving before the check arrives, the World Baseball Classic, and a whole lot more.
You can listen to — and download — all of the memorable audio from Wednesday’s edition of the Boomer & Carton Morning Extravaganza in one nice little package for your convenience.
Until Thursday at 6 a.m., when the guys make their return to the airwaves, stay classy New York!!!
