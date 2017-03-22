NYPD: Men Armed With Knife, Machete Rob Family In The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two men armed with a large knife and machete robbed a woman and her three sons inside an apartment earlier this month in the Bronx, police said Wednesday.
It happened around 3 a.m. on Saturday, March 4 at an apartment building on Claflin Avenue.
Police said the armed men forced their way into a first floor apartment and pulled out the knife machete on the 47-year-old woman and her sons, ages 13, 17 and 24.
The men then took three gold Figaro-style chains from the apartment and fled, police said. No one was hurt.
The suspects were seen on surveillance video entering the building.
Police describe them both as Hispanic men between the ages of 20 and 25. One was wearing a red, zip-down hooded sweatshirt and had a red and grey backpack. The other was wearing a blue top and dark pants.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), visit www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.