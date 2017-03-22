Report: Nets Eyeing Pistons’ Caldwell-Pope In Free Agency

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Brooklyn Nets reportedly are setting their sights on Pistons shooting guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in free agency.

According to the New York Post, the Nets, who have up to $33 million to spend this offseason, are expected to make the 24-year-old their “top priority.”

Caldwell-Pope will be a restricted free agent, meaning Detroit will have the opportunity to match any offer. The Vertical reported that the Pistons don’t want to give him a max contract, but the Nets might force them into making a tough decision: pay him upward of $25 million a year or let him walk.

The eighth overall pick in the 2013 draft, Caldwell-Pope has steadily improved in each of his four seasons and is now a key contributor to the Pistons. This season, he is averaging 14.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists. The 6-foot-5-inch guard also is a strong defender.

“I’m impressed,” Nets coach Kenny Atkinson said of Caldwell-Pope after Brooklyn beat the Pistons on Tuesday night. “I love how he competes, how he competes on the defensive end. That’s really the essence of what I see when I watch him play. He plays with force, he competes on the defensive end.”

Of course, the restricted free agent market has not been kind to the Nets and general manager Sean Marks. Last summer, Brooklyn signed two restricted free agents — Miami’s Tyler Johnson and Portland’s Allen Crabbe — to offer sheets, but both proposals were matched.

Pistons owner Tom Gores said in January he doesn’t want to lose Caldwell-Pope this summer.

“He is a hard worker. He is reliable and is improving every day,” Gores said, via EPSN. “He should be a Piston. That’s just bottom line. He has what it takes to be a Piston. He was a shy kid when I met him, and he’s become a leader.”