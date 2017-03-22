Bud Light Truck Crash Spills Cases Of Beer On Long Island Road

MELVILLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A tractor-trailer carrying cases of Bud Light was involved in a crash, spilling beer across a Long Island road early Wednesday morning.
The truck and a car overturned after colliding at South Service Road and Walt Whitman Road in Melville around 12:15 a.m. Wednesday.
Both drivers suffered minor injuries and were taken to Nassau University Medical Center.
The driver of the car was issued a ticket for unlicensed operation of a vehicle, officials said.
The South Service Road was closed as crews cleaned up the spill.