Bud Light Truck Crash Spills Cases Of Beer On Long Island Road

March 22, 2017 9:19 AM

MELVILLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A tractor-trailer carrying cases of Bud Light was involved in a crash, spilling beer across a Long Island road early Wednesday morning.

The truck and a car overturned after colliding at South Service Road and Walt Whitman Road in Melville around 12:15 a.m. Wednesday.

Both drivers suffered minor injuries and were taken to Nassau University Medical Center.

The driver of the car was issued a ticket for unlicensed operation of a vehicle, officials said.

The South Service Road was closed as crews cleaned up the spill.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CURRENT LISTINGS
CELEBRATING 50 YEARS

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia