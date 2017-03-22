First Of 20 New Citywide Ferry Boats Sets Sail For New York City

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The first citywide ferry boat is on the way to the Big Apple.

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the boat’s departure from the Horizon Shipyard in Bayou La Batre, Alabama on Tuesday.

The boat will travel 1,700 nautical miles and is expected to arrive in the city early next month for final testing.

Our ferries have hit the waters and started sea trials, are you excited to see them arrive in NYC? https://t.co/y8zgmI84Qu pic.twitter.com/2ndHMLu0ue — Citywide Ferry (@CitywideFerry) March 21, 2017

Twenty boats are being built for the new citywide ferry service, which is expected to launch this summer.

The new system will provide service at 21 landings across six different routes and will integrate existing service from the East River Ferry system, according to they mayor’s office. Officials said the new ferry service will cover over 60 miles of waterways and could be faster than subways and buses.

The new boats will be WiFi capable, serve snacks and alcoholic beverages, and accept MetroCards.

A trip from the Rockaways to Wall Street will take about an hour, the ride from Astoria to 34th Street will take 22 minutes, and the trip between Soundview and Wall Street will take less than 45.

The cost of a ride will be the same as using the MTA subway system.

The service is expected to accommodate around 4.6 million passengers.

Officials said if the service proves popular and successful it could be extended to Coney Island, Staten Island, and other ports of call.

The city plans to invest around $55 million for construction and upgrades for ferry landing sites, as well as an additional $30 million per year in operating cost funding through the first six years of the project.

To follow the ferry’s journey, head to www.citywideferry.nyc.