Ex-Mets, Yankees Manager Dallas Green Dead At 82

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Former Yankees and Mets manager Dallas Green has died.

WFAN baseball insider Jon Heyman reported the news Wednesday. The Phillies confirmed Green’s death.

Dallas Green has passed away. Great baseball man. RIP. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) March 22, 2017

The cause of Green’s death has not been announced. He was 82.

Green spent parts of eight seasons as a major-league manager, including with the Phillies, whom he led to a World Series championship in 1980.

We mourn the passing of Dallas Green. The Phillies have lost a great man and wonderful friend. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family. pic.twitter.com/tzPWoGPtB9 — Phillies (@Phillies) March 22, 2017

He was hired as the Mets manager in May 1993, taking over for the fired Jeff Torborg. Green managed the Mets until August 1996, going 229-283, but never reaching the postseason.

In 1989, Green was the victim of George Steinbrenner’s infamous quick hook, being fired in August of his only season as the Yankees manager. The Bombers were 56-65 at the time.

Green had an eight-year major league career, from 1960-67, as a pitcher with the Phillies, Washington Senators and Mets, going 20-22 with a 4.26 ERA.

He also worked in Philadelphia’s front office before becoming executive vice president and general manager of the Cubs in 1980s. He was the architect of Chicago’s 1984 team that fell one win short of reaching the World Series and aggressively pushed for lights to be installed at Wrigley Field.

Green’s name found its way back into the news in 2011, when his 9-year-old granddaughter, Christina Taylor-Green, was killed in the 2011 Tucson shooting that wounded U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords.

People connected to baseball were quick to react on Twitter on Wednesday to news of Green’s death.

Dodgers executive Ned Colletti, who worked under Green with the Cubs, wrote: “One of Dallas’ first moves @Cubs: Ivan DeJesus for Larry Bowa and rookie, Ryne Sandberg. Dallas 4ever ultra passionate, competed to the end.”

Dallas Green was GM @Cubs leading team to 1st post season since '45 in 1984. Pushed for nite games at Wrigley Field. #buildinganewtradition — Ned Colletti (@realnedcolletti) March 22, 2017

One of Dallas' first moves @Cubs: Ivan DeJesus for Larry Bowa and rookie, Ryne Sandberg. Dallas 4ever ultra passionate, competed to the end. — Ned Colletti (@realnedcolletti) March 22, 2017

ESPN’s Jayson Stark tweeted: “Dallas Green was one of the smartest people I ever met in baseball – & never afraid to say & do what he felt was right. Took on George Steinbrenner, building lights at Wrigley & veteran stars in Philly. RIP a great man.”

Dallas Green was one of the smartest people I ever met in baseball – & never afraid to say & do what he felt was… https://t.co/TQ6lvmXaNV — Jayson Stark (@jaysonst) March 22, 2017

Check back for more on this developing story.