Wind Advisory In Effect For NYC As Residents Brace Bitter Temps

March 22, 2017 12:31 PM
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A wind advisory has been put in effect for New York and parts of the Tri-State area Wednesday, with gusts of close to 50 mph expected to slam parts of the state.

The high wind advisory is in place for New York City, Hudson Valley, Long Island, and Connecticut until 8 p.m., CBS2’s John Elliott reported.

Winds between 35 and 45 mph are expected through the afternoon, with some peak speeds nearing 50 mph for parts of Long Island.

A wind advisory has been put in effect for New York, with gusts of close to 50 mph expected to slam parts of the state. (Credit: CBS2)

The winds is expected to calm down overnight.

Winds in the area have been fluctuating throughout the day, with reported gusts of up to 25 mph in downtown Manhattan.

With bright sunshine and blue skies — the weather in New York City looks great. But residents said they were feeling the impact of the blustery winds.

Arlene Egan, of the Downtown Alliance, hands out information to tourists in Battery Park.

“It’s a gorgeous day, but the wind is horrific,” Egan said. “I can not stand where I usually stand. I kind of get blown back this way, or blown forward. It all depend on which way I’m standing.

A wind advisory has been put in effect for New York, with gusts of close to 50 mph expected to slam parts of the state. (Credit: CBS2)

Park goers had similar complaints.

“My chest is pretty sore because it was pretty tight on the chest,” tourist Erin Gleeson, of Australia, said. “The wind is killer.”

The winds weren’t  just tough on people. Flags and street signs were flapping, and choppy seas caused boats to sway in surrounding harbors.

Cameron Holun says the cold is no problem but the wind always makes things tricky.

“The wind feels really icy and it’s really uncomfortable,” he said.

Click here to check the latest forecast. 

