Jets Want To Take A Closer Look At QB Mitchell Trubisky

March 22, 2017 12:30 PM
Filed Under: Mitchell Trubisky, New York Jets, NFL Draft

 

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (CBSNewYork/AP)The Jets are not done looking for quarterbacks.

A day after signing journeyman Josh McCown, Jets scouts were at North Carolina’s pro day Tuesday to watch QB Michell Trubisky. Afterward, Trubisky said Gang Green was among the teams that have scheduled a private workout with him.

“I feel like I’ve been really prepared, and I’m just going to continue to show coaches and teams who I am and what I can bring to the table, what I can bring to a new organization,” Trubisky said.

“I’m very happy with how the process has gone so far, I’m confident in myself and I’m just going to keep it rolling and I just can’t wait to play some more football.”

MORE: Palladino: Yawn … McCown And Smith Bring No Juice To Jets, Giants

Trubisky drew a larger than usual crowd to UNC’s pro workouts. Tar Heels spokesman Kevin Best said the pro day attracted 75 NFL officials representing all 32 teams.

In addition to the Jets, Trubisky said he has meetings scheduled with the Cleveland Browns — his home-state team with the No. 1 overall pick — the San Francisco 49ers (picking at No. 2), the Kansas City Chiefs and the Arizona Cardinals.

The Jets hold the sixth overall pick.

The 6-foot-3, 220-pound junior threw with a group that included receiver Ryan Switzer, tailbacks Elijah Hood and T.J. Logan, and tight end Jack Tabb. All the while, ESPN had live coverage, while NFL Films and ESPN The Magazine had video crews following Trubisky around even as he went to grab a cup of water before making his first throw.

MORE: Lichtenstein: McCown Signing Signals Jets Have Already Given Up On 2017

“No one puts more pressure on myself than me,” Trubisky said. “So you can have as many cameras out here as you want. I’m still going to be the hardest on me than anyone else who’s out here. I try to put that aside and just try to come out here and have fun with the boys. .. If you try to be something that’s not yourself, it’s not going to work out for you.”

In his only season as the Tar Heels’ starter, Trubisky set program records with 3,748 yards passing and 30 touchdowns, as well as for completions (304), attempts (447) and total offense (4,056).

He also ranked in the top 10 nationally by completing 68 percent of his passes after two seasons seeing spot duty.

While the Jets signed McCown, 37, to be their presumptive starting quarterback, his contract is only for one season. New York has drafted Bryce Petty and Christian Hackenberg the past two seasons, but it’s not clear if the organization believes either could someday lead the offense.

Reports about the Jets’ interest in Trubisky first began to surface in December.

“The Jets are all over this kid. All over him,” a rival scout told the New York Daily News then. “They’ll probably deny it if you ask, but they love that kid. That’s their guy.”

