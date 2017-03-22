Police Officer, 3 Others Killed In Northern Wisconsin Shootings

ROTHSCHILD, Wis. (CBSNewYork/AP) — A police officer and three other people were killed in northern Wisconsin Wednesday in what apparently began as a domestic quarrel in a bank.

Everest, Wisconsin Metro Police Chief Wally Sparks said the slain officer was from his department. Sparks did not release the officer’s name.

The names of the other three dead also were not released.

Sparks said a suspect was in custody late Wednesday.

The violence in the small town of Rothschild began shortly after noon on Wednesday, after police were summoned to what they called a “domestic situation” at Marathon Savings Bank.

They said they arrived to find two people with gunshot wounds and the suspect gone. Authorities said a second shooting happened soon after at the Tlusty, Kennedy and Dirks firm in nearby Schofield and a third at the Aspen Street apartment complex in Weston, CBS affiliate WSAW-TV, Wausau reported.

A witness said the officer was shot moments after arriving at an apartment complex in pursuit of a suspect in a string of shootings.

Kelly Hanson said she looked out her apartment window in the small town of Weston about 1:15 p.m. to see a squad car approach, and a few seconds later heard a gunshot and saw the officer fall. She says other officers then drove in with an armored vehicle to retrieve him.

Hanson said she stayed in her apartment all afternoon until hearing a volley of about 10 shots. She said she was finally allowed to leave her apartment in early evening.

