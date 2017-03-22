3/22 CBS2 Wednesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

By Justin Lewis

We saw an unseasonably cold air mass rush in this morning, and by the looks of things, not much has changed: it’s still windy, and our temps have barely budged! And this will remain the case through this afternoon with gusts to 45+ mph and feels like temps stuck in the 20s!

There’s little in the way of relief this evening as our northwest wind continues to blow. It’s really not until overnight that our winds will really start to break down, but because it will be so cold, even a gentle breeze will make it feel like the teens.

It’s going to be frigid out the door tomorrow morning, so have all that cold weather gear. But unlike today, it won’t be nearly as windy, so it won’t feel quite as cold. As for our skies, they’ll be rather brilliant as high pressure finds itself parked overhead. Highs are expected to reach the low 40ss or so.

Into Friday, we’re already sensing a different air mass is in place with wake up temps about 10° warmer than the previous morning. The only real issue during the day will be a little mixing N&W with a chance of showers around the city. Expect temps to be even warmer with highs near 50°