Police: Same Man Wanted In 2 Separate Attacks On Women In Queens

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say a man wanted for attacking a woman inside her own apartment building is now being sought in connection with a second incident in Queens.

According to police, the suspect was seen on camera forcefully grabbing a woman and then assaulting another woman within ten minutes in Sunnyside on Sunday, March 12.

The first incident happened around 12:20 a.m. inside the Food Universe grocery store on 43rd Avenue.

Police said he was seen on surveillance video stalking the aisles of the store before striking up a conversation with a female shopper and then forcefully grabbing her. He then fled.

Detectives say ten minutes later, he was seen on surveillance video again, this time following a woman into her building on 43rd Avenue.

He grabbed her in the hallway, pushed her against the wall and covered her mouth to try to keep her from screaming, police said.

The victim was able to get away unharmed, but the incident has other women in the building fearing for their own safety.

“Scream my head off, that’s what they tell you to do,” said resident Blandeau Turley.

Turley recognized her building from the surveillance video aired on CBS2 and saw flyers in the hallway describing the incident.

“Something happened in the building and make sure you close the locked door,” she said.

Other tenants later discovered the warning posters that were hung up by the victim herself, CBS2’s Magdalena Doris reported.

“I remember seeing it at least a couple days ago,” said tenant Brian McGeever.

Police describe the suspect as a Hispanic man, about 5’5″ tall with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), visit www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.