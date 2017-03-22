CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Duo Steals Thousands In Over-The-Counter Meds From Bronx Rite Aid, Police Say

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a man and woman accused of stealing up to $4,200 in over-the-counter medication from a Rite Aid pharmacy in the Bronx earlier this month.
Police say the suspects struck the Rite Aid location on Eastchester Avenue at around 4:30 p.m. on March 12, placing the medication in a bag before fleeing the scene.
Surveillance video shows one of the suspects taking several boxes off of a shelf and placing them into a bag. More footage can be viewed above.
The NYPD is asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers by calling (800) 577-TIPS, logging on to their website at http://www.NYPDCrimeStoppers.com, or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) and entering TIP577. Tips can remain anonymous.