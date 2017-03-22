Woman Found Dead In Car After Crash On Route 80 In Bergen County

March 22, 2017 6:17 AM

SADDLE BROOK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — New Jersey State Police are investigating a fatal crash on Route 80 in Bergen County.

The crash involving a tractor-trailer and a car happened early Wednesday morning on the westbound side of the roadway in Saddle Brook.

A woman was found dead inside of the car. The driver of the tractor-trailer suffered only minor injuries.

Police say the car is linked to a missing person’s case out of eastern Connecticut. It’s unclear whether the body found is that of the missing person, CBS2 reported.

Two lanes had been blocked at the Garden State Parkway, but have since reopened.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CURRENT LISTINGS
CELEBRATING 50 YEARS

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia