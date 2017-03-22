BREAKING: Attacker Shot In 'Terrorist Incident' Outside UK Parliament | Watch Live | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

NY Parents Accused Of Killing Son, Setting Home On Fire To Cover Up Crime

March 22, 2017 10:50 AM
Filed Under: Crime, New York

GUILFORD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Authorities have charged a New York couple with killing their teenage son and setting their rural upstate home on fire to cover up the crime.

The Chenango County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday that  Ernest Franklin II, 35, and Heather Franklin, 33, have been charged with second-degree murder, arson and tampering with physical evidence.

Officials say a fire was reported around 1:15 a.m. March 1 at the family’s home in the town of Guilford, 55 miles southeast of Syracuse. The couple’s son, Jeffrey Franklin, 16, was found dead inside.

Sheriff Ernest Cutting says an autopsy determined the fire didn’t cause the teen’s death and that he was dead before the fire started.

Police haven’t said how the boy was killed.

It couldn’t be immediately determined from the county district attorney’s office if the Franklins have lawyers.

