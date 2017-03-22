CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
BREAKING: Attacker Shot In 'Terrorist Incident' Outside UK Parliament | Watch CBSN Live | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Mobster In ‘Goodfellas’ Case, Grandson Of John Gotti Arrested On Arson Charges

March 22, 2017 12:04 PM
Filed Under: Goodfellas, Lufthansa Heist, Vincent Asaro

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — An aging mobster who two years ago beat charges in the legendary 1978 Lufthansa heist retold in the film “Goodfellas” has been rearrested.

The U.S. attorney’s office in Brooklyn says Vincent Asaro is charged with an arson committed before his 2015 arrest in the robbery of the Lufthansa cargo terminal at John F. Kennedy Airport in 1978.

The U.S. Department of Justice alleges that in April 2012, Asaro set fire to a vehicle in Howard Beach after the owner of the vehicle had angered him on the roadway.

An indictment also names John J. Gotti, a grandson of infamous Gambino crime family boss John Gotti, as a defendant. Prosecutors allege Asaro recruited Gotti to help carry out the Howard Beach arson, and that Gotti led police on a high-speed chase following the crime.

Gotti is also charged with allegedly aiding in the robbery of the Maspeth Federal Savings and Loan Association several weeks after the incident.

Five other suspects believed to be connected to the Bonanno organized crime family were also arrested on various charges.

Asaro’s attorney didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The 23-year-old Gotti pleaded guilty last month for his role in a Queens drug ring. He was sentenced to eight years in prison.

In 2015, a Brooklyn jury found the 82-year-old Asaro not guilty of charges he orchestrated the Lufthansa robbery with James “Jimmy the Gent” Burke. A turncoat mob associate testified that Asaro and Burke killed a suspected informant with a dog chain. The defense argued Asaro was framed.

Gotti and Asaro are expected to be arraigned on Wednesday.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CURRENT LISTINGS
CELEBRATING 50 YEARS

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia