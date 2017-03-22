Mobster In ‘Goodfellas’ Case, Grandson Of John Gotti Arrested On Arson Charges

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — An aging mobster who two years ago beat charges in the legendary 1978 Lufthansa heist retold in the film “Goodfellas” has been rearrested.

The U.S. attorney’s office in Brooklyn says Vincent Asaro is charged with an arson committed before his 2015 arrest in the robbery of the Lufthansa cargo terminal at John F. Kennedy Airport in 1978.

The U.S. Department of Justice alleges that in April 2012, Asaro set fire to a vehicle in Howard Beach after the owner of the vehicle had angered him on the roadway.

An indictment also names John J. Gotti, a grandson of infamous Gambino crime family boss John Gotti, as a defendant. Prosecutors allege Asaro recruited Gotti to help carry out the Howard Beach arson, and that Gotti led police on a high-speed chase following the crime.

Gotti is also charged with allegedly aiding in the robbery of the Maspeth Federal Savings and Loan Association several weeks after the incident.

Five other suspects believed to be connected to the Bonanno organized crime family were also arrested on various charges.

Asaro’s attorney didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The 23-year-old Gotti pleaded guilty last month for his role in a Queens drug ring. He was sentenced to eight years in prison.

In 2015, a Brooklyn jury found the 82-year-old Asaro not guilty of charges he orchestrated the Lufthansa robbery with James “Jimmy the Gent” Burke. A turncoat mob associate testified that Asaro and Burke killed a suspected informant with a dog chain. The defense argued Asaro was framed.

Gotti and Asaro are expected to be arraigned on Wednesday.

