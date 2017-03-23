3/23 CBS2 Thursday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Justin Lewis

CBS2 Meteorologist

You’ll need the shades this afternoon as we’re expecting plenty of sunshine across the area. You’ll notice it won’t be as windy out there, as well, so our wind chills will be a little more in check. As for our temps, they’ll be running about 10° warmer than yesterday afternoon in the low 40’s.

It will be mainly clear tonight with perhaps a few more clouds towards dawn. It won’t be as harsh out there either as temps are only expected to fall into the mid and low 30’s.

Clouds will overspread the area tomorrow morning with the possibility of some mixed precipitation off to our north and west; it will be a chance of rain around here. But once we get into the early afternoon, all of the activity should be out of here. Expect milder temps with highs right around 50°.

A cold front will slowly approach from the north on Saturday and bring yet another chance of rain to our area. And as long as the cooler air holds off, we should manage to warm into the 60’s.