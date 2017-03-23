3/23 CBS2 Thursday Morning Weather Headlines

March 23, 2017 4:15 AM
By Giorgio Panetta

CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Morning!

A Beautiful day ahead, but cold.  A very cold start actually!

temps 12k 3/23 CBS2 Thursday Morning Weather Headlines

(credit: CBS2)

NYC will start the day in the lower 20s, feeling like the single digits & teens.  However we do rebound nicely but the afternoon with temps in the lower 40s.

The afternoon sunshine is stronger this time of year, and as long as the winds subside, we should feel better by 3pm.

Skies will be blue bird all day long, but do expect some evening clouds.  Friday, more clouds but even warmer temps nearing or in the lower 50s.

Have a good one!  G

Comments

