Boomer & Carton Podcast: March 23, 2017

Thursday’s Boomer & Carton Show had a little bit of everything.
To start off, Craig explained why he isn’t thrilled about potential changes coming to the NFL and the guys discussed Team USA’s World Baseball Classic championship.
Later, we learned that Craig’s blossoming relationship with actor Hank Azaria may have hit a snag, the guys got into some news and notes from spring training and then added their two cents on the Knicks. Boomer and his buddy also offered some NCAA tournament picks and Craig expressed his views about America.
