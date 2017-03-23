Boomer & Carton: Thursday’s NFL-Infused Thrill Ride

Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »
Once Boomer got through venting about the Rangers’ fourth loss in their last five games, Craig took control of Thursday’s radio program and things got rolling.
First up on the docket was Roger Goodell, after the NFL commissioner hinted Wednesday at changes to broadcasts that would be designed to shorten games. Goodell also addressed how the new replay system will work. Craig had a lot to say about the proposals.
Then it was on to Team USA’s triumph over Puerto Rico in the World Baseball Classic championship game, which Craig said he watched some of, albeit the Spanish broadcast.
Rounding things out, Craig filled us in on his night hanging out with his new buddy Hank Azaria and former WFAN-er, Rich Ackerman.
Have a listen.