Police Investigate After Dead Body Found Near Palisades Interstate Parkway

ALPINE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Palisades Interstate Parkway police are investigating after the body of a dead woman was discovered near the roadway in New Jersey on Wednesday night.
Police say they found the body after discovering an unattended Subaru Forester parked in a lot near State Line Lookout in Alpine at around 10:30 p.m. In their search for the owner of the vehicle, authorities say they uncovered a woman’s handbag on the ground and the body of a visibly dead woman nearby.
The woman was identified by a medical examiner as Kari Kaminski, 45, of Cresskill.
The cause of death was not immediately known.
An investigation is ongoing.