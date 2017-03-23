Digital Spring Cleaning: 5 Must-Have Apps For Photos, Emails And More

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Spring is here, and that means it’s time to do refresh and reorganize.

But now-a-days, cleaning up is more than just decluttering your home — it’s about getting your digital life in order too.

CBS2’s Alex Denis shares some of the best apps to help organize your smartphone:

Flic For iOS

Start by cleaning up your camera roll with Flic for iOS. Swipe left to trash a photo, or swipe right to keep it. When you’re done, you can see how much space you’ve cleared.

Unroll.Me

Unroll.Me can lighten the load on your inbox by unsubscribing you from emails you don’t want.

Snupps

Use the Snupps app to catalog items in your home, from clothes to electronics. Tap the dollar sign icon to be sent straight to eBay so you can list unwanted items on the eBay Marketplace.

Evernote Scannable

Evernote Scannable for iOS will digitize notes, business cards, receipts and anything else on paper with your phone. For Android users, you can find it in the regular Evernote app.

BrightNest

For cleaning tasks around the house, try BrightNest. It’s got home maintenance tips and guides to help you organize items in the home.

OurHome

OurHome networks families together to remind everyone whose turn it is to do chores like doing the dishes, taking out the trash and so on.