Greta Garbo’s Former Upper East Side Apartment On The Market For Nearly $6 Million

March 23, 2017 3:10 PM
Filed Under: Greta Garbo

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Film legend Greta Garbo’s former longtime apartment in New York City is up for sale for nearly $6 million.

The Swedish-born star’s seven-room Manhattan co-op overlooking the East River is on the market for $5.95 million, with monthly maintenance of nearly $9,100, the New York Times reported.

The co-op is located on the fifth floor of the 14-story Campanile building, located on East 52nd Street. The three bedroom, three bath residence also boasts its own private elevator lobby that opens into a formal entrance gallery, according to the real estate listing.

LINK: Look Inside Greta Garbo’s Apartment

Garbo lived there from 1954 until her death in 1990 at age 84.

The apartment is being sold by the family of Gray Reisfield, Garbo’s niece and sole heir to the actress’s estate. Reisfield and her husband occupied the co-op from around 1992 to 2013 before relocating to San Francisco.

Garbo was one of Hollywood’s biggest stars in the 1920s and ’30s.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

One Comment

  1. Jennifer Cannon says:
    March 23, 2017 at 3:20 pm

    East 52nd Street is not the Upper East Side.

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CURRENT LISTINGS
CELEBRATING 50 YEARS

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia