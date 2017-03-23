Man Admits To Sexually Abusing Girl At Library In Huntington, L.I.

HUNTINGTON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A Huntington, Long Island man admitted Thursday to molesting an 8-year-old girl at the local library, prosecutors said.
Christopher Elgut, 29, admitted that on Jan. 3, 2016, he approached the girl while she stood behind her mother at a counter at the Huntington Public Library, moved the victim behind some book carts, and touched her inappropriately, according to the Suffolk County said.
Elgut ran off, but was arrested about 20 minutes later by Suffolk County Police Second Precinct Patrol officers, prosecutors said. He was also charged with a violation after police found a bag of marijuana in his pants pocket, police said.
During hearings before State Supreme court Judge Mark Cohen Thursday afternoon, Elgut pleaded guilty to felony and misdemeanor sex abuse charges, as well as endangering the welfare of a child and unlawful possession of marijuana, prosecutors said.
Elgut will be sentence April 24, and Judge Cohen conditionally said Elgut would be going to prison for at least three years and be under post-release supervision for another three years afterward. He will also have to register as a sex offender, prosecutors said.