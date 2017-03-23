Twitter Reacts To ‘Worst Possession Ever’ To End Gonzaga-West Virginia Game

Bryan Altman

Yikes. The worst. Awful. Atrocious.

Those are just some of the words being tossed around to describe the final possession of the West Virginia Mountaineers’ season. And to be honest, it’s hard to argue otherwise.

The Mountaineers had the ball down three with 37.9 seconds left on the clock — plenty of time to score quickly and foul, or, milk it for the last shot.

Or, do whatever it was West Virginia did.

The team’s leading scorer Jevon Carter (finished with 21 points, 7 rebounds) was the target, and got the ball with plenty of time on the clock, but decided to heave up a contested three that resulted in an air ball.

West Virginia got the rebound and dished back to Carter, who chucked it up from downtown yet again, this time grazing the rim.

The Mountaineers got the rebound, a fresh shot clock, and could hold for the last shot again.

So they gave it to Carter once more, who paced behind the arc looking for his third three-point attempt until he inexplicably dished it off to Daxter Miles Jr., who tried in vain to get a shot off with time about to expire to no avail.

And just like that, the Mountaineers season was over with a 61-58 loss to Gonzaga. But, Twitter’s reactions were just beginning.

If there's ever been a worse game ending possession in the organized basketball, I'm not aware of it. pic.twitter.com/s6EYpeflBv — nick wright (@getnickwright) March 24, 2017

Carter thought he was young Kobe in Utah. — Shan Shariff (@1053SS) March 24, 2017

Gonzaga survives when Carter decides not to shoot the ball in the last 15 seconds for West Virginia. pic.twitter.com/iAeJuiEO0d — SportsRadio 610 (@SportsRadio610) March 24, 2017

Carter…why. — Chris Mueller (@ChrisMuellerPGH) March 24, 2017

Worst possession WVER? — Dustin Fox (@DustinFox37) March 24, 2017

And what a terrible finish. — Adam Hoge (@AdamHoge) March 24, 2017

What the hell just happened on that final possession? — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanESPN) March 24, 2017

WVU played the 30 seconds like there was one second left. Then they played the last one second like there was 30 seconds left. https://t.co/y612yjnzmg — Reuben Frank (@RoobCSN) March 24, 2017

The worst end of game possession EVER by the Mountaineers. The worst — Joe D'Ambrosio (@JoeDSports) March 24, 2017