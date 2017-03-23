CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]

Citing High Costs & Long Commutes, Suffolk County Residents Flock To Warmer Climates

March 23, 2017 7:36 PM
Filed Under: Jennifer McLogan, Long Island, Suffolk County

HUNTINGTON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — There’s a slight population shift taking place in our backyard.

Last year, more than 11,000 Long Island residents said they were fed up with taxes, the commute and expensive housing, and left for warmer climates. CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan spoke with homeowners in Huntington about the effects of “domestic migration.”

“The taxes are too high. My husband commutes to the city everyday. It’s a grueling commute. I used to do it before I had my child,” Kerri Tavani said.

According to new population estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau, Nassau County saw a slight uptick. It’s closer to New York City, so the commute is considered slightly easier.

Meanwhile, 11,278 people left Suffolk County for other parts of the country. Though Suffolk still has more births than deaths, numbers of births are decreasing.

“It raises some important questions, and the biggest is whether this represents a peaking of Long Island and other older suburbs, or whether it’s a pause brought on by the Great Recession,” Lawrence Levy, Dean of Hofstra’s National Center for Suburban Studies, said.

McLogan asked residents about the Suffolk population shift.

“Higher taxes,” one person said.

“It’s very segregated,” another added.

“It’s very pricey around here,” a man said.

“It’s absolutely hard for young people,” another said.

“The high taxes,” a woman said.

She also met with Vision Long Island’s Eric Alexander in a village that straddles Suffolk and Nassau — Farmingdale, which is enjoying a new formula for success.

“You want to have housing options, you want to have transportation options, and really a thriving downtown,” he said.

Farmingdale built affordable housing on Main Street near commuter trains. Business owners were drawn there, and the local economy was jump-started. Right now, 40 other villages on Long Island are considering copying the formula.

So where are Suffolk residents migrating? Southern and western sunbelt states are reaping the gains. Why there? Most say the weather.

Long Island’s population is now slightly less than three million.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CURRENT LISTINGS
CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia