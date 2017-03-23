11-Year-Old Long Island Girl On A Mission To Feed The Homeless Gets Help From Her Church

COPIAGUE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A middle school girl on Long Island is setting quite an example when it comes to helping those in need.

The 11-year-old has come up with an inspiring way to feed the homeless.

Once a week, Lydia Pacheco and her father, Jose, have a very specific order for the clerks behind the counter at a fast food restaurant in her Copiague neighborhood.

“We come to Kentucky Fried Chicken and get the $5 Fill Ups… and give it to them,” she told TV 10/55’s Richard Rose. “Go give it to the homeless.”

The preteen orders up several specials that include chicken, mashed potatoes, rolls and a drink. Then, she and her dad go in search of anyone down on their luck in the community, especially those living on the streets.

“My dad would get out of the car and ask them if they’re hungry and if they want Kentucky Fried Chicken,” she said. “If they said, ‘yes,’ he goes and gives them the food.”

So what inspired Lydia’s fried chicken mission?

“Something told me, and that something was God. He told me to go feed the homeless,” she said.

Lydia told her pastor about her idea, and the congregation decided to back her campaign.

“So it’s any change that comes in from our Sunday offering, our mission’s offering. And now everybody’s emptying their pockets, because of this incredible mission and ministry she’s established, little Lydia,” Pastor Jimmy Jack, of the Freedom Chapel, said.

It’s estimated 4,000 Long Islanders are homeless. Their encampments are sometimes found in parks or isolated lots behind businesses, Rose reported.

Lydia said she’s met dozens of homeless people, many left stunned by her offer.

“It makes us feel joy in our hearts, because when you go feed the homeless, you can see on their face how surprised they are, because most people don’t do this for them,” she said.

Her father said he couldn’t be prouder, adding she is an honor student with very high ambitions — she wants to be an astronaut.

“Yeah she does, so maybe she can feed some Martians up in space,” Jose said.

Jokes aside, Lydia and her dad are very serious when it comes to sharing a good meal with those who need it.