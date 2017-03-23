LISTEN: Francesa Talks Wrestling With Mac & Monz

NEW YORK (WFAN) — It’s always entertaining when Mike Francesa engages in a wrestling conversation.
On Thursday’s show, the iconic WFAN host chatted with his producers, Brian Monzo and Chris McMonigle, about how they’re previewing WrestleMania on their “Mac & Monz Podcast.”
WATCH: Mike-i-Mation: Francesa’s Kids Want To Watch WrestleMania
Francesa then asked some basic questions about pro wrestling.
“Is there a knockout? Or you get pinned or not pinned? I mean, how do you win? Is it points?” Francesa said.
McMonigle later told Francesa that one of the topics covered on this week’s podcast is dream WrestleMania matchups of wrestlers from different eras, to which Mike joked: “As a matter of fact, I’ve been out to dinner, and that’s been the conversation.
“You guys are actually grown, you realize that?” Francesa then asked. “You’re not 10 like my son doing this.”
To listen to the segment, click on the audio player above.
Click here to listen to the latest episode of “The Mac & Monz Podcast.” Look for their big WrestleMania preview March 31.