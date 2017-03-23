Moderate Exercise May Be Safe & Beneficial For Pregnant Women, Study Says

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Should you or shouldn’t you exercise while pregnant?

As CBS2’s Dr. Max Gomez reports, a new study goes against what many expectant mothers have been told for decades.

Historically, pregnant women were advised against exercise, because it might be risky for the fetus. But they were also told to take in more calories, after all, they’re eating for two. The result was too much weight gain that was hard to lose after the baby was born.

Now, those recommendations are changing.

Michelle Goodell is a little more than four months pregnant with her second child, and even though her first pregnancy went smoothly, there’s some advice she got the first time around that she’s ignoring this time.

“Take it easy. I’ll cook for you. Don’t get up, don’t do anything. I’ll lift everything,” she said.

So this time around, Goodell is doing yoga several times a week, and it’s absolutely OK with her doctor. In fact, Dr. Jennifer Wu encourages it.

“We want them to get moderate exercise — 20 to 30 minutes most days of the week. This will help prevent excessive weight gain, it’ll improve their strength and endurance, because eventually they will have to work quite hard to have the baby,” Wu said.

Now, an analysis of dozens of studies in the Journal of the American Medical Association supports that approach, saying moderate exercise during pregnancy is safe and beneficial. A woman who’s been exercising can continue, and it’s even OK to start an exercise program when you’re pregnant.

“For the woman who hasn’t been working out, she could start. You don’t go from sitting to running a marathon, but you can be gradually increasing until you get to the 30 minutes a day,” Wu said.

Yoga, swimming, running, even moderate weightlifting are OK, Dr. Max reported. The key is moderation.

“We want you to get a good workout, but of course we don’t want you to overdo it. One way to tell is the talk test. You should be able to carry on a conversation while working out. That means you and your baby are getting enough oxygen,” Wu said.

Goodell says she’s glad she’s more active with this pregnancy.

“I feel great. It’s made a huge difference,” she said. “I’m excited.”

There are a few women who should probably not exercise during pregnancy. It might be risky for those with certain placenta, bleeding or cervix problems. But as always, talk with your doctor to make sure it’s safe in your specific pregnancy.

And finally, avoid contact sports.