Security In NYC Remains Tight In Wake Of London Attack

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Security remains tight around New York City Thursday in the wake of Wednesday’s deadly attack in London.

Heavily armed police have been stationed in Times Square, at Grand Central Terminal, outside the British Consulate and other locations across the city.

“We immediately moved and redeployed some of our Critical Response Command personnel to UK locations, as well as other city agencies around the city,” NYPD Counterterrorism Chief Jim Waters said. “You’ll see a larger presence of the dogs at these locations as well as the CRC officers armed with the long guns.”

After the London attack, NYPD officers have also been charged with new, clear orders to fire on any moving vehicles being used to ram into crowds during a perceived attack.

“We need to reinforce and tell them that this is an OK thing to do and you don’t even have to give it a second thought,” Police Commissioner James O’Neill said.

The attack Wednesday in London happened when police said a man driving an SUV hit pedestrians on Westminster Bridge, killing three people, before crashing into the gates of Parliament.

Police said he then fatally stabbed an officer before being being shot by police.

There have been similar vehicle-ramming attacks in Nice, France, in Berlin and in Jerusalem.

In Times Square, where seven years ago a terror suspect failed to detonate a car bomb, heavy concrete barriers surround areas where there are large crowds to protect against potential vehicle attacks.

For some New Yorkers, it’s added reassurance.

“It’s what we’ve gotten used to,” one man said.

“A precaution that’s the right thing to do,” another said.

The NYPD said it is continuing to monitor the situation in London, but said there is no information linking the attack to New York City at this point.