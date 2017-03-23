Conn. Lawmakers Consider 5-Cent Plastic Bag Fee To Help Aid State Parks

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — Connecticut’s shopping bag battle rages on.
The Connecticut Environmental Committee has approved a proposal that would impose a five-cent fee on plastic bags at grocery supermarkets and department stores.
Supporters of the fee call the proposal a type of two-for-one deal, WCBS 880’s Sean Adams reported. Imposing a nickel fee on bags could persuade people to switch to more sustainable bagging options, while also raising money for Connecticut state parks.
“I think a lot of people take advantage and when you see them blowing across the street and stuck in trees and so forth — absolutely,” one resident said. “It’s a good thing,”
Opponents have called the idea a regressive tax, that would impact the poor.
As the proposal moves forward, lawmakers want to ensure the funds will actually aid state parks, and not end up in the state’s general fund.
Earlier this year, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo blocked the New York City Council’s fee proposal on non-reusable shopping bags just hours before it was supposed to take effect.
Cuomo called the fee “deeply flawed” because it would allow store owners to keep the profit.