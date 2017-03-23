Queens Nanny Accused Of Stealing $100,000 In Jewelry From Mahwah Home

MAHWAH, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A Queens woman is accused of stealing $100,000 worth of jewelry from a woman she was caring for in Mahwah.
Mahwah Police say Chandroutie Gurudat of South Ozone Park was working as a nanny in Westport, Conn. when a relative of her employer became ill. Gurudat was hired to care for the relative, who lives in Mahwah.
Gurudat allegedly stole the jewelry while working for the relative. The crime wasn’t immediately noticed because of the victim’s condition, police said.
Investigators determined some of the jewelry may have been pawned in Queens and were able to recover $30,000 worth of it, police said.
When Gurudat returned to the home in Mahwah, she was arrested, police said.
She faces theft charges.