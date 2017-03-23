Report: Islanders’ Strome Has Broken Wrist, May Miss Rest Of Season

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Ryan Strome’s season may be over.
The Islanders’ young forward reportedly suffered a broken wrist during Wednesday night’s 3-2 win over the Rangers at Madison Square Garden. The official timetable for his return was not immediately known, but Newsday’s Arthur Staple speculated the Isles would have to advance far in the playoffs for Strome to be healthy enough to return.
The 23-year-old winger appeared to injure himself in the second period after getting tangled with Rangers defenseman Brady Skjei. In obvious pain, Strome threw off his gloves and went to the bench, but quickly fled to the dressing room and did not return.
After the game, interim head coach Doug Weight said the outlook on Strome was “not great. He won’t be with us this weekend and probably longer.”
Strome, who had 50 points in 2014-15 before tailing off considerably last season, started the 2016-17 slate poorly, registering just two goals and six points in his first 20 games. However, he had turned it on during the season’s second half, putting up seven goals and 16 points in 25 games, dating to Jan. 31.
The Islanders, who are two points behind the Boston Bruins in the race for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, will likely turn to youngsters Shane Prince and Alan Quine to try to fill the scoring void. Both had played sparingly of late due in part to injuries and the numbers game created by the emergence of rookie Josh Ho-Sang.
New York will next be in action Friday night in Pittsburgh, before hosting Boston on Saturday.
Earlier Thursday, the Islanders announced the recall of veteran goaltender Jaroslav Halak.