Suspects In Short Hills Mall Killing Allegedly Trailed Another Potential Victim

NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Testimony was heard from another near victim — targeted in the Short Hills mall parking lot during the busy holiday season for the car she was driving.

As CBS2’s Meg Baker reported, the woman was allegedly followed by a defendant charged in the 2014 carjacking and murder of Dustin Friedland.

Chilling footage appears to show the suspects trailing a young woman in a Range Rover three days before allegedly killing a Hoboken attorney for the same expensive model car inside the Short Hills mall garage.

Those same carjackers — in a large SUV — followed that Range Rover from the mall, onto the New Jersey Turnpike. Susanne Slinin was driving that vehicle.

She had no idea she was being followed.

Basim Henry is the alleged getaway driver. He and three other men were charged with murdering Dustin Friedland. On Wednesday, jurors heard Henry’s recorded confession.

“I saw a man, a lady tusslin with em,” he said.”I heard a shot, I want to say two.”

On Thursday, the prosecution and the defense rested their cases. Henry chose not to testify on his own behalf.

The jury was sent home and asked to return next Tuesday morning, to start deliberations.