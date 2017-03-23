2 Injured After Car Crashes Into Building In Springfield, New Jersey

SPRINGFIELD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Two people were injured after their car crashed into a building overnight in Springfield, New Jersey.

Police say the silver sedan careened into the side of a concrete building just before midnight on South Springfield Avenue.

The impact left a gaping hole in a medical office, one of many businesses housed in the building that were all empty at the time of the crash. The car ended upside down on its roof, its front end smashed, CBS2’s Magdalena Doris reported.

Two people inside the car were pinned in place for more than 30 minutes. In police scanner audio from Broadcastify.com, first responders can be heard calling for help to cut the injured occupants from the wreckage.

“Two patients confirmed trapped in the vehicle, FD is currently working on extraction,” a first responder says.

In that extraction process, the fire department ripped the doors off the car and pulled the two victims to safety, rushing them to University Hospital in Newark.

One person is in critical condition while the other is in serious condition.

There’s no word on what caused the crash.